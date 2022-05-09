Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 revenues surpassed Wall Street expectations, while net investment income further declines.

BHF shares are ticking down 0.7% in Monday afterhours trading.

Overall, "we maintained balance sheet strength and flexibility, prudently managed our expenses and repurchased more of our common stock, while making additional progress toward continuing to shift our business mix profile over time," said CEO and President Eric Steigerwalt.

Revenue of $2.74B beat the average analyst estimate of $2.26B and gained from $2.02B in Q4 2021 and $938M in Q1 2021.

On the other hand, adjusted net investment income of $1.16B in Q1 fell from $1.21B in Q4 2021 and $1.2B in Q1 2021.

Annuities adjusted earnings of $311M in the first quarter declined from $390M in Q4 2021 and $336M in Q1 2021.

Life adjusted earnings of $26M also drifted down from $67M in the previous quarter and $42M in Q1 of last year.

Q1 book value of $146.64 per share slid from $157.26 in Q1 a year ago.

Conference call on May 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In mid-April, Einhorn's Greenlight defended Green Brick and Brigthouse Financial in Q1 letter.