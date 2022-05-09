Park-Ohio Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, revenue of $418M
May 09, 2022 4:58 PM ETPark-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Park-Ohio press release (NASDAQ:PKOH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73.
- Revenue of $418M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- "For the full year 2022, we continue to expect revenues to be at record levels, with revenue growth of approximately 15% year-over-year driven by strong customer demand in each segment. We also continue to expect significant improvement in profitability for the full year 2022 compared to 2021, and positive adjusted net income in each quarter in 2022. However, given continuing macroeconomic headwinds from demand volatility and supply chain constraints, we will not provide further guidance at this time."