Clover Health up 16% following Q1 revenue beat though net loss widens
May 09, 2022 5:24 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw its Q1 2022 revenue soar ~337% year over year to ~$874.4M helping to propel shares 16% higher in after-hours trading.
- Despite the massive revenue increase, the company saw its net loss widen ~56% to $75.3M compared to the prior-year period.
- Clover Health (CLOV) was impacted sharply in the quarter by a more than three-fold increase in operating expenses to ~$961.7M from ~$319.4M in Q1 2021.
- The company also reiterated its previously announced 2022 revenue range of $3B-$3.4B.
