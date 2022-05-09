Krystal Biotech GAAP EPS of -$1.99 misses by $0.93

May 09, 2022 5:01 PM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Krystal Biotech press release (NASDAQ:KRYS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.99 misses by $0.93.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $468M on March 31, 2022.
  • “Our primary objective in 2022 is to prepare for the potential approval and launch of B-VEC in the U.S.” said Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer. “We also remain focused on our B-VEC global regulatory filings and advancing our robust pipeline and we are fortunate to have a team with unwavering commitment and the financial strength to do so.”
