Pzena Investment Management reports prelim AUM of $49.5B at Apr. 30

May 09, 2022 5:03 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Investment management firm Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) reported preliminary AUM of $49.5B as of Apr. 30, 2022, compared to $52.8 as of Mar. 31, 2022.
  • On year-over-year basis, AUM declined 1.6% from $50.3B as of Apr. 30, 2021.
  • AUM by account type: Separately Managed Accounts, $18.2B (vs. $19.4B in Mar); Sub-Advised Accounts, $28.7B (vs. $30.7B in Mar); and Pzena Funds, $2.6B (vs. $2.7B in Mar).
  • Last month, U.S. investment firms' AUM performance appeared to be mixed even as the stock market rose the most among risk assets.
 
