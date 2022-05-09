Battalion Oil Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22, revenue of $81.6M
May 09, 2022 5:03 PM ETBattalion Oil Corporation (BATL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Battalion Oil press release (NYSE:BATL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22.
- Revenue of $81.6M (+47.0% Y/Y).
- Average daily net production were 14,767 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- CEO comment: “With the first wells from our capital program flowing back, we expect to begin driving significant cash flow growth as we burn off below market hedges and layer on new ones at attractive prices. As we continue to move through 2022 and turn additional wells online, we will continue to prioritize capital discipline and operational efficiency and will remain diligent in our efforts to mitigate risks caused by inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption, or shifts in the geopolitical landscape.”