Nuvve, Cenntro Electric partner to offer electrification solution for commercial fleets
May 09, 2022 5:06 PM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)CENNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Cenntro Electric (CENN) on Monday announced an alliance for an all-in-one electrification solution for commercial fleets.
- NVVE stock rose 5.5% postmarket while CENN gained 6.4% following the announcement.
- The partnership is designed to provide electric vehicle (EV) fleet solutions to shared and non-shared clients.
- CENN will offer bundled NVVE charging packages to commercial fleets with their U.S. product lineup, including the Class 4 LS 400.
- NVVE will integrate CENN vehicles into its proprietary EV charging infrastructure hub platform, which will combine intelligent charging with renewable energy integration solutions.
- The firms plan to work towards a V2G solution with NVVE's DC fast chargers, which will allow CENN vehicles to charge and discharge energy.
- NVVE's level 2 AC charging stations, or PowerPorts, are affordable, which will help commercial fleets offset electricity bills by "optimizing charging rates and charge times to coincide with non-peak hours when utility rates are low", the companies said in a statement.