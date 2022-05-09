Toll Brothers teams up with CrossHarbor Capital for Stamford apartment project
May 09, 2022 5:08 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)CMA, COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers' (NYSE:TOL) apartment rental division is forming a joint venture with CrossHarbor Capital Partners to develop a 355-unit multifamily rental community in Stamford, Connecticut, the two companies said Monday.
- Named 777 Summer, the project will be the first community of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Connecticut and is being financed through a $94M construction loan facility from Capital One (COF) N.A. as agent and Comerica Bank (CMA).
- "777 summer represents the fourth Opportunity Zone project that Toll Brothers (TOL) has undertaken in markets from coast to coast," said Fred Cooper, senior vice president, finance and investor relations.
- In October, Toll Brothers (TOL) and PGIM Real Estate, part of Prudential Financial (PRU), formed a joint venture for an apartment complex in midtown Atlanta.