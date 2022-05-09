Neoleukin Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02
- “During the first quarter of 2022 our dedicated team at Neoleukin has been focused on execution of our NL-201 Phase 1 clinical trial, evaluating multiple schedules during dose escalation in patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumors," said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. "We anticipate reporting interim data from this trial during the second half of 2022; we also expect to initiate testing of NL-201 in combination with pembrolizumab around mid-year. Our scientists continue preclinical evaluation of NL-201 in novel regimens and additional indications as well as advancing our de novo protein technology and early-stage research programs.”