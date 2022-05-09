Highwoods Properties to acquire 2 properties to expand in Charlotte market

May 09, 2022 5:21 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) on Monday announced 2 acquisitions that will strengthen its best business district presence and development prospects in the Charlotte market.
  • HIW will acquire 650 South Tryon at Legacy Union in Charlotte's uptown central business district submarket for total investment of $203M, including $3.9M of anticipated leasing capex to bring the property to stabilization.
  • 650 South Tryon, which is currently 78% leased, is a trophy, LEED gold-certified office building spanning 367K sq. ft.
  • HIW's total investment is net of $5.1M of free rent and other rent-related credits expected to be received from the seller at closing.
  • HIW estimates annual GAAP and cash net operating income to be ~$11.2M and $10.8M, respectively, on stabilization, which is projected to occur in 2024.
  • The acquisition is slated to close in Q3.
  • HIW will also acquire a mixed-use development site in the heart of Charlotte's south end submarket for $27M.
  • 1426 South Tryon is tentatively planned for a mixed-use development consisting of ~300K sq. ft. of future office and 250 apartment units.
  • The acquisition is slated to close in Q2.
  • "With the acquisition of 650 South Tryon, our Charlotte portfolio will account for more than 10% of overall NOI," said HIW CEO Ted Klinck.
