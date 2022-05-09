CRISPR Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.32 misses by $0.38, revenue of $0.94M misses by $1.51M
May 09, 2022 5:22 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CRISPR Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CRSP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.32 misses by $0.38.
- Revenue of $0.94M (+74.1% Y/Y) misses by $1.51M.
- Shares -1.7% AH.
- “I am pleased with the ongoing momentum across our broad portfolio of innovative gene therapy candidates and anticipate important company milestones in 2022. Alongside our partner Vertex, we remain on track to submit global regulatory filings for CTX001 in late 2022 and have dosed more than 75 patients across both trials to date. We have also initiated two new Phase 3 trials of CTX001 in pediatric patients with TDT and SCD,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). “We are also advancing our wholly-owned immuno-oncology pipeline, with new updates expected this year. In addition, enrollment and dosing continues in the Phase 1 clinical trial of VCTX210 for T1D with our partner, ViaCyte. We believe we are well positioned and well capitalized to advance our pipeline and platform to develop transformative medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases.”