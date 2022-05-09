FS KKR stock gains after Q1 earnings exceed consensus, NAV rises

May 09, 2022 5:22 PM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2021 to 2022. Development to success and motivation.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock is rising 4.8% in Monday after-hours trading after the business development company started off the year with better-than-expected earnings in Q1.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $0.72 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.65, climbed from $0.65 in the previous quarter.

Total investment income of $396M beat the $358M consensus estimate and increased from $163M in Q4 2021 and from $151M in the same quarter a year ago.

Net asset value of $27.33 per share at March 31, 2022 increased from $27.17 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Total fair value of investments was $16.6B as of March 31, 2022 vs. $16.1B at Dec. 31.

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 8.9% vs. 9.2% at Dec. 31. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 8.3% vs. 8.4% at Dec. 31.

Conference call on May 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, FS KKR Capital (FSK) non-GAAP NII of $0.72 beats by $0.07, total investment income of $396M beats by $37.87M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.