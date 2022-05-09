FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock is rising 4.8% in Monday after-hours trading after the business development company started off the year with better-than-expected earnings in Q1.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $0.72 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.65, climbed from $0.65 in the previous quarter.

Total investment income of $396M beat the $358M consensus estimate and increased from $163M in Q4 2021 and from $151M in the same quarter a year ago.

Net asset value of $27.33 per share at March 31, 2022 increased from $27.17 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Total fair value of investments was $16.6B as of March 31, 2022 vs. $16.1B at Dec. 31.

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 8.9% vs. 9.2% at Dec. 31. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 8.3% vs. 8.4% at Dec. 31.

Conference call on May 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, FS KKR Capital (FSK) non-GAAP NII of $0.72 beats by $0.07, total investment income of $396M beats by $37.87M