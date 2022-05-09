AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) earnings conference call (going on now) is sounding like another victory lap for CEO Adam Aron, who reveled in an earnings report that topped analyst expectations after some recent ramping-up of movie hits.

"What a difference a year makes," CEO Adam Aron says of the quarter where revenues quintupled.

And business has taken a sharp turn for the better in recent weeks, starting with the third-best opening of all time by Spider-Man: No Way Home in December; a March of 2022 dominated by The Batman; and now a fresh $185 million opening from the latest Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Let me say it again," Aron said. "To all those who doubted the consumer appeal of movie theaters: Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange; Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange." (Shortly afterward, he repeated that title four more times.)

Not only was that movie a hit, he says, AMC overperformed on it, with a 26% domestic market share considerably higher than its historical 22% share.

The slate ahead promises more such success, Aron says, pointing especially to the end of the month and the release of Top Gun: Maverick. "In my view it's a cinematic masterpiece. And oh my, are we going to sell tickets for Top Gun: Maverick at AMC."

Revenue per patron was $20.11, Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman notes; "That's 33.7% higher than the pre-pandemic Q1 of 2019." Consolidated admission revenue per patron rose 23.9% and food and beverage revenue per patron rose 40%, all on the same three-year stack comparison, he says.

At 5:21 p.m., AMC stock is up 3.8% in after-hours trading.

The second half of the call is likely to include Aron's now-typical laundry list of new ideas the company is pursuing, many sourced from ideas generated by the company's meme-friendly retail stock base.

Updated 5:39 p.m.: Aron then turned to strategy talk. "Our strategy at AMC ... can best be described with three unmistakable words: recovery, agility, transformation." Particularly on the last note, he points to a billion-dollar war chest. "It's not enough for us just to bring back the AMC of pre-pandemic 2019."

Some were "stunned" by the announcement that the company would invest in gold mining, Aron says. "And so far, so good: at a time when the Nasdaq is off 9% of overall value. our investment in Hycroft Mining has increased by more than 30%." There will be more Hycrofts ahead, he says.

Popcorn: "We continue on the path to enter the attractive multibillion dollar retail popcorn industry, expected for later this year. Move aside, Orville Redenbacher. You have a new competitor." The company's in product testing for its popcorn as well as flatbreads, pretzel bites and other items, he says.

Branded credit card: The company's still talking with potential banking partners, and says within a year AMC aims to place a "significant" number of cards in the market.

NFTs/cryptocurrency: AMC has eight different NFT programs already launched or in the works, tied to films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune and The Batman. As for payments, "We now accept a wide array of cryptocurrencies for online payments," and that's allowed for more options including ApplePay, Google Pay, PayPal, Bitpay and more.

He wraps up his strategy-section comments with "one last thing: Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange."