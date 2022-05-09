Trex Q1 earnings beat on double-digit volume growth from secular trends

  • Trex (NYSE:TREX) Q1 earnings on Monday highlighted double-digit volume growth "from strong secular trends, as homeowners continue to invest in existing residences and pursue renovations that enhance their outdoor living spaces," said CEO and President Bryan Fairbanks.
  • Looking forward, the building products firm is expecting Q2 net sales to be $375M-385M, representing 22% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, Fairbanks added.
  • Meanwhile, Q1 EPS of $0.62 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.54 and rose from $0.42 in Q1 a year ago. Revenue of $339.23M in Q1 also beat the consensus of $326.7M and gained from $245.5M in the year-ago period, reflecting strong volume growth and pricing actions taken in 2021.
  • EBITDA of $105.43M at March 31 jumped from $70.9M at the end of March 31, 2021.
  • Towards the end of April, Trex got downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital.
