Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -6.7% post-market after reporting a larger than expected Q1 GAAP loss even as revenues nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter to $140.8M, which was a bit short of analyst consensus.

The company said H1 revenues typically represent 30% of full-year results with H2 revenues rising to 70%, a pattern it expects will repeat itself in 2022.

Q1 net loss increased to $156.5M, or $0.27/share, from a $60.7M loss, or $0.12/share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Plug (PLUG) said margins in its fuel business remain under pressure due to higher natural gas prices, which are associated with hydrogen molecule costs, and it is striving to reduce logistics costs and improve its systems "to mitigate some of these commodity and inflationary pressures in the near term."

The company reaffirms its 2025 targets to achieve $3B in annual sales, 30% gross margin, and 17% operating margin, with revenue growth driven by the continuing development of new and existing pedestal customers with significant portfolio sales opportunities.

Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 14.3% in Monday's regular trading, sinking to a two-and-a-half-year low; the stock has plunged 41% YTD and 26% during the past year.