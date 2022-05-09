ON24 Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETON24, Inc. (ONTF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus revenue estimate is $47.59M (-5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ONTF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Donovan Jones recently wrote with Hold rating, "ON24 Pursues 2022 Growth Plans Amid Customer Churn Risks".