Grocery Outlet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.20 (-13% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $810.39M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
- SA contributor Dwight Baker in a recent bullish analysis wrote, "Grocery Outlet Is On 'GO' For 2022".