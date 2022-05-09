Ovintiv reports Q1 results

May 09, 2022 5:37 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Ovintiv press release (NYSE:OVV): Q1 net loss of $241M.
  • Cash from operating activities was $685M.
  • Total production was above the midpoint of guidance and at approximately 500 MBOE/d, including 173 thousand barrels per day ("Mbbls/d") of oil and condensate, 79 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,487 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") of natural gas.
  • The company has raised its full year capital investment guidance to approximately $1.7B to $1.8B from $1.5B, primarily due to incremental inflationary cost pressures given the higher commodity price environment.
  • The company expects to deliver full year oil and condensate production volumes of approximately 180 to 185 Mbbls/d.
  • Beginning in October of 2022, Ovintiv plans to double its returns to shareholders from 25% to 50%.
