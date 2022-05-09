Limbach Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:44 PM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.04 and the consensus revenue estimate is $114.37M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LMB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Investing on the Spectrum recently wrote with Strong Buy rating, "Limbach: Mitigating The Headwinds Of The Supply Chain Issues".