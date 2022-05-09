Vuzix Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:48 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (vs. -$0.12 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.4M (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VUZI has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.