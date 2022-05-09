Fidelity National Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:50 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.