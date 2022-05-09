An issue with a grocery store chain not accepting discounts for certain drugs that began late in the first quarter could materially impact GoodRx Holding's (NASDAQ:GDRX) revenue for the remainder of the year, the company said.

Shares are down 31% in after-hours trading.

GoodRx did not name the grocery chain.

"In April, this dynamic intensified, impacting more drugs in more of the grocer's pharmacies, leading to significant lost volume and an expected greater impact on our Q2 and full year prescription transactions revenue," GoodRx (GDRX) wrote in its Q1 2022 letter to shareholders.

GoodRx (GDRX) added that as a result of the uncertainty of the situation, the company said it was unlikely to achieve 2022 guidance it outlined in its Q4 2021 earnings call.

Despite the setback, the digital healthcare platform, best known for providing prescription drug discounts, beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Net income in Q1 rose 637% to ~$12.3M compared to the prior-year period.

Revenue of ~$203.3M was ~27% year-over-year increase.

The company ended the quarter with $845.4M in cash.

Seeking Alpha's Quant rating views GoodRx (GDRX) as a strong sell.