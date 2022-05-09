Copper prices plummeted to their lowest in more than seven months on Monday, weighed by demand worries as China's continued harsh COVID-19 lockdowns and exacerbated by a stronger dollar.

Nymex copper (HG1:COM) for July delivery -2.6% at midday to ~$4.15/lb, or $9,139/metric ton, the lowest since September 1.

There's "no definitive light at the end of the China lockdown tunnel," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters, and "with more ominous aggressive U.S. rate hike clouds looming on the horizon, inflation beneficiaries like hard commodities are getting pressured lower."

China's copper imports in April fell 4% from a year earlier, according to customs data, as lockdowns across the country hurt manufacturing activity and consumption.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJCTF), (JJC)

Meanwhile, most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange sank as 7% to 796 yuan/ton ($118.45).

Customs data showed China's iron ore imports in April plunged nearly 13% Y/Y to 86M metric tons.

Among potentially relevant tickers: (TECK) -8.3%, (NYSE:FCX) -6.2%, (VALE) -5.8%, (BHP) -5.6%, (SCCO) -4.9%, (RIO) -4.5%.

Strategists at Commerzbank still expect copper will recoup its losses by year-end, rebounding to ~$9,500/ton.

Goldman Sachs analysts said last month that higher copper prices are "an inevitability," forecasting new record highs by mid-year.