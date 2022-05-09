Prospect Capital Q1 earnings beat highlights net investment income, net asset value
May 09, 2022 6:03 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q1 earnings beat on Monday reflected growth in net investment income and net asset value on a Y/Y basis.
- Q1 net investment income of $0.22 per share topped the average analyst estimate of $$0.18 and and gained from $0.19 in Q1 2021. Total investment income of $181.43M also beat the consensus of $170.9M and rose from $159.46M in Q1 2021.
- Net asset value of $10.81 per share increased from $9.38 in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 operating expenses were $94.43M at March 31, up from $86.1M at March 31, 2021.
- Unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt was 73.3% in Q1 vs. 84.3% in the year-ago period.
- Conference call on May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Towards the end of April, Prospect Capital preferred share offerings reached $650M.