Hot Stocks: Bitcoin miners drop; PLTR falls on earnings; RIVN hits low; PCOM takeover deal

Wall Street suffered another selling spree on Monday, with the S&P 500 adding to last week's decline and falling below the 4,000 mark for the first time in more than a year. The Nasdaq led the retreat with a slide of more than 4%.

The cryptocurrency market endured a dramatic drop as well. With investors shunning high-risk assets, Bitcoin miners like Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Marathon Digital (MARA), Bit Digital (BTBT) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) all ended sharply lower.

Elsewhere in the market, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) represented another standout decliner. The stock lost more than a fifth of its value on disappointing earnings and guidance.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw a similar retreat. The EV maker reached the lowest level since its IPO, dragged down by reports that major shareholders are set to dump shares, including Ford (F).

Looking at some of the stocks that bucked the overall downtrend for the session, Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) posted a double-digit percentage gain. The SPAC advanced on news it has approved a merger with air taxi firm Eve.

Points.com (PCOM) also saw gains. The stock skyrocketed to a new high on news of a takeover deal.

Sector In Focus

A sharp drop in the cryptocurrency sector put significant pressure on stocks connected to the asset class. The slide was part of a general rush out of risky assets, as the financial markets responded to growing concerns that higher interest rates would eventually trigger a recession.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped about 9% during the day, reaching a level just above 31K and at one point slipping below 30.5K. Ethereum also lost ground, falling around 9% as well.

Dragged down by the slide, Bitcoin miners were particularly hard hit. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA) both fell by around 19%. Bit Digital (BTBT) posted a 16% retreat, while Hut 8 Mining (HUT) dropped 17%.

Standout Gainer

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) rushed to a new high after shareholders in the SPAC approved a merger with air taxi provider Eve (EVEX), which serves as a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer (ERJ).

Shareholders approved the deal on May 6. The new company will trade under the ticker EVAX.

On the news, ZNTE finished Monday's trading at $11.32, a gain of $1.16 on the day. This equated to a rally of about 11%.

Standout Loser

Disappointing earnings sparked selling in Palantir Technologies (PLTR). With revenue guidance also coming in below expectations, shares of the maker of big data analytics software dropped 21%.

The company reported quarterly EPS that came in half of what analysts had projected. The bottom-line miss came despite revenue that jumped 31% from last year to reach $446M.

Looking ahead, PLTR projected a base case for Q2 of $470M. Analysts were looking for a figure approaching $484M.

Weighed down by the earnings news, PLTR plummeted $2.02 to close at $7.46. Along the way, shares established a fresh intraday 52-week low of $7.32.

Monday's decline added to a recent slide for the stock, expanding losses seen in late 2021 and early 2022. PLTR has lost about two-thirds of its value in the past six months.

Notable New High

Points.com (PCOM) jumped more than 40% after agreeing to a takeover deal. The rally took the stock to a new 52-week high.

Under the agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plusgrade Parent will pay $25 per share in cash for the loyalty commerce company. The deal values PCOM's equity at $385M.

PCOM finished at $24.46, an advance of $7.29 on the day. Shares also touched $24.62, a new intraday 52-week high.

Notable New Low

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) plunged on word that Ford (F) and another major investor plan to sell a large chunk of the EV maker's stock. The news sent the stock lower by almost 21%.

According to CNBC, F intends to sell about 8M of the 102M shares it holds in the company, as the post-IPO lockup period expires. Meanwhile, the news outlet said another unnamed investor is considering a sale of up to 15M shares.

In total, both share sales would total about 23M on the high end.

RIVN, which came public last November at $78 per share, dropped $6.01 to close at $22.78. The stock also reached an intraday low of $22.45 -- its lowest mark since coming public. Shares once reached a high of $179.47 in the days immediately after its IPO.

