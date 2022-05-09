Groupon stock sinks aftermarket on weaker-than-expected guidance, results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock sank ~14% postmarket Monday after the e-commerce marketplace issued outlook well below Street view and posted lower-than-expected Q1 results.

Q1 adj. EPS was -$0.80 vs. $0.25 in Q1 2021. Net other expenses stood at $4.9M in Q1 vs. income of $18.1M in Q1 2021. Income in Q1 2021 was driven by a $32.2M foreign currency translation adjustment gain from the substantial liquidation of GRPN's Japan unit.

Revenue fell 41.9% to $153.32M. Global units sold in Q1 were 12.7M, down 29%, hurt by lower demand in the goods category and the North America local segment.

"During Q1, with demand high and capacity low, merchants did not need to leverage discounting as much as we expected," said CEO Kedar Deshpande.

GRPN plans to reduce expense structure by streamlining its technology platform and automating operating processes to save time and money.

It will also offer more differentiated inventory and move beyond offering just highly discounted deals.

GRPN plans to create curated inventory collections as well as launch a new beauty and wellness marketplace.

It expects Q2 revenue of $155M-$165M, well below consensus estimate of $202.54M. Adj. EBITDA is projected to be $0M-$10M.

GRPN estimates 2022 revenue of $670M-$700M, much lower than consensus estimate of $840.90M.

2022 adj. EBITDA is expected to be $60M-$80M vs. prior forecast of over $112M, reflecting a more muted recovery outlook than previously anticipated.

At the low end of the guidance range, GRPN expects local recovery rates in H2 of 2022 to only improve modestly vs. current recovery levels.

At the high end of the range, GRPN projects local recovery rates in H2 of 2022 to be relatively in-line with recovery rates seen in H2 of 2021.

GRPN stock has declined 41.6% YTD.