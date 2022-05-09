Intersect ENT gains after receiving U.S. antitrust approval for sale to Medtronic
May 09, 2022 6:36 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT), XENTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) rose 1.2% in after hours trading after the Federal Trade Commission on Monday granted early termination under the HSR waiting period for its planned sale to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).
- The transaction has now received all regulatory approvals needed, according to an 8-K filing.
- Medtronic, which agreed to purchase XENT for $1.1B in August, said in March that XENT intended to divest its Fiagon business as the companies worked to gain U.S. antitrust approval. The companies agreed on a sale and purchase agreement for the sale of the Fiagon business to Hemostasis LLC.
- The news on Monday came after Dealreporter said late last month that deal was expected to close this month after clearing antitrust.