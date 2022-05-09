Intersect ENT gains after receiving U.S. antitrust approval for sale to Medtronic

May 09, 2022 6:36 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT), XENTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Medtronic at Canada Headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) rose 1.2% in after hours trading after the Federal Trade Commission on Monday granted early termination under the HSR waiting period for its planned sale to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).
  • The transaction has now received all regulatory approvals needed, according to an 8-K filing.
  • Medtronic, which agreed to purchase XENT for $1.1B in August, said in March that XENT intended to divest its Fiagon business as the companies worked to gain U.S. antitrust approval. The companies agreed on a sale and purchase agreement for the sale of the Fiagon business to Hemostasis LLC.
  • The news on Monday came after Dealreporter said late last month that deal was expected to close this month after clearing antitrust.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.