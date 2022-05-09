Him & Hers Health up 7% after 2022 revenue guidance raised
May 09, 2022 6:55 PM ET
- Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are up 7% in after-hours trading after the company raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance.
- The new guidance is $410M-$425M. The consensus estimate is $378.05M.
- The company's Q1 2022 net loss of ~$16.3M (-$0.08 basic and diluter per share) was a 68% decline from the year-ago period (-$0.34).
- Revenue of $101.3M was a ~93.7% year-over-year increase.
- Him and Hers (HIMS) ended the quarter with 710K subscriptions, an 82% year-over-year increase.
