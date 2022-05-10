Suncor Energy raises dividend by 12% to C$0.47 dividend, adds buyback
May 10, 2022 12:17 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) declares CAD 0.47/share quarterly dividend, 11.9% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.42.
- Forward yield 4.14%
- Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 3; ex-div June 2.
- The Board approved an increase to the company's normal course issuer bid program to increase the maximum number of common shares the company may repurchase to up to approximately 10% of public float as at January 31, 2022. In Oct. 2021, the Board approved an increase to the company’s share repurchase program to approximately 7% of public float as at January 31, 2021