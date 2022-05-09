Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) will not jump into the "frothy" market for lithium and nickel, CEO Neal Froneman told Bloomberg, adding that inflated asset valuations might come down enough to allow it to resume battery metals acquisitions in 2-3 years.

Froneman wants to make the metals that are key to powering the electric vehicle revolution a third pillar of Sibanye's (SBSW) operations, alongside gold and platinum group metals, but lithium and nickel prices have surged during the past 12 months, making deals less appealing.

The company will not seek to acquire assets at any cost and will be "patient" in its pursuit of new deals, Froneman said.

The CEO said Sibanye (SBSW) will focus on opportunities in North America and Europe, such as Finland's Keliber Oy lithium project, in which the company owns a 30% stake and could start producing battery grade metal as early as 2024.

BHP (BHP), the world's biggest mining company, also has no plans to join the lithium rush, Ragnar Udd, the company's Minerals Americas head, told Bloomberg last week.

"We recognize that at the moment there's short-term supply-demand conversations," Udd said. "How that plays out over the next 20-30 years, I don't think it will last."

