SmileDirectClub Q1 net loss narrows 24% as 2022 guidance reaffirmed
May 09, 2022 7:19 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw its Q1 2022 net loss narrow 24% to $73.2M compared to the prior-year period despite a drop in revenue.
- Shares are up ~5% in after-hours trading.
- Revenue of $152M, a ~24% year-over-year decrease, was a beat, while EPS missed by a penny.
- In Q1, SmileDirectClub (SDC) shipped 76,254 aligners, a 15.3 increase compared to Q4 2021.
- The company ended the quarter with $144.7M in cash.
- In addition, full-year revenue guidance of $600M-$650M was reaffirmed.
- In April, SmileDirectClub (SDC) negotiated a $255 million secured debt facility.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views SmileDirectClub (SDC) as a hold.