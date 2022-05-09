Parkland Corp. (OTCPK:PKIUF) unveiled plans Monday for a C$600M program to increase renewable fuel production at its Burnaby refinery in British Columbia oil refinery.

The refinery currently has the capacity to process 55K bbl/day of crude oil and 1,500 bbl/day of sustainable fuel such as renewable gasoline, and Parkland's (OTCPK:PKIUF) plan would raise the plant's renewable fuel production to 5,500 bbl/day, and include construction of a stand-alone renewable diesel complex within the Burnaby refinery that would produce an additional 6,500 bbl/day of renewable diesel.

Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) said it has received support from the B.C. provincial government for more than 40% of the project's costs in the form of low-carbon fuel standard compliance credits.

The Burnaby refinery, which supplies Chevron gasoline stations in B.C., will focus its expansion strategy on processing feedstock such as canola oil, animal tallow and wood pulp byproducts into fuel, Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) executive Ryan Krogmeier told the Globe and Mail.

Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) expects to make a final investment decision on the project in H2 2023.

Last week, Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.87/share on revenues of $7.6B.