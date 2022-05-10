Suncor Q1 results - solid results, doubling of the buyback
Suncor (SU) released Q1 results after the market close Monday, beating earnings expectations, generating strong free cash flow and doubling the Company's share repurchase authorization:
- Earnings - adjusted Q1 earnings came in at C$1.92 per share, versus Street expectations for C$1.70.
- Cash flow - the Company generated C$3.1b in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.7% of the market cap.
- Capital allocation - the board raised the dividend 12% to 47c per share (4.2% yield) and repurchased C$827m in shares during the quarter (~1.3% of shares), while reducing net debt by C$728m; the share buyback was doubled to 10% of shares outstanding, and management is now pursuing a sale of its UK e&p business (in addition to wind and Norway e&p assets).
- Guide - management expects to earn an additional C$400m in free cash flow during 2022 as a result of cost saving initiatives; commodity price assumptions for 2022 were increased, as were cost and royalty forecasts.
Suncor (SU) has been a laggard in the sector, since the pandemic-related price crash led management to cut the dividend. Since, a series of operational missteps have led to safety challenges and poor cash flow delivery. Recent increases in shareholder returns, as well as announced shareholder activism, have reduced many of the strategic concerns. In Q2, an historic turnaround at Firebag and coker maintenance at the base mine will be a major test for management. If they can keep the refineries running well, and deliver turnarounds on time and budget, Suncor (SU) is positioned to outperform in 2022.