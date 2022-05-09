ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) submitted a plan to develop the Ekofisk North oil discovery in the Norwegian North Sea for 10.5B Norwegian crowns ($1.1B), Reuters reported on Monday.

The development is part of the wider Ekofisk area, where ConocoPhillips (COP) has pumped oil and gas for more than 50 years; the Eldfisk North reservoir contains is estimated to hold 50M-90M boe.

Ekofisk is operated by ConocoPhillips (COP), which holds a 35.1% stake, while partners include TotalEnergies (TTE) with 39.9% and Equinor (EQNR) with 7.6%.

Ekofisk North is the first of an expected rush of development plans to be submitted to Norwegian authorities this year, likely including Equinor's (EQNR) Wisting discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea, which is set to become the world's northernmost oilfield.

An Equinor (EQNR) spokesperson told Reuters the company remains on track to submit a development plan in 2022; Equinor said last year that Wisting could cost ~75B Norwegian crowns to develop.

ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are priced at less than 8x free cash flow with strong return of capital, Mcihael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.