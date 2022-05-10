Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) halted production at its Shanghai plant on Monday due to issues with supplies, and it is unclear when the facility will be able to resume production, Reuters reports.

Wire harness maker Aptiv (APTV), which had to stop shipping supplies from a plant that supplies Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors after an COVID-19 outbreak among workers, is among Tesla suppliers facing issues, according to reports earlier Monday.

Tesla (TSLA) reportedly had sought to increase production at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars per day from May 16, trying to restore output to levels before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shanghai authorities have tightened the city-wide lockdown imposed more than a month ago, which could extend restrictions on movement through the end of this month.

