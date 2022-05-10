Suncor Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.92 beats by C$0.24, revenue of C$13.5B beats by C$2.25B
May 10, 2022 12:13 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Suncor Energy press release (NYSE:SU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.92 beats by C$0.24.
- Revenue of C$13.5B (+56.3% Y/Y) beats by C$2.25B.
Subsequent to the quarter, Suncor's Board of Directors (the Board) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, which represents an increase of 12% over the prior quarter dividend and the highest quarterly dividend per share in the company's history.
Also, the Board and the Toronto Stock Exchange approved an increase to the company's normal course issuer bid program to increase the maximum number of common shares the company may repurchase to up to approximately 10% of Suncor's public float as at January 31, 2022.