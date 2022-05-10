Fraport AG reports Q1 results; maintains its outlook for the current 2022 business year

May 10, 2022 2:15 AM ETFraport AG (FPRUF), FPRUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fraport AG press release (OTCPK:FPRUF): Q1 Revenue of €539.6M (+40.2% Y/Y).
  • Group EBITDA soared by 75.9 percent year-on-year to €70.7M.
  • Group EBIT also improved from minus €70.2M in the first quarter of 2021 to minus €41.3M in the reporting period.
  • Financial outlook: Fraport expects full-year 2022 to be clearly positive. Group revenue is projected to reach some €3 billion in fiscal year 2022. Group EBITDA is forecast to range between about €760 million and €880 million. The Group result (net profit) is also expected to be clearly in positive territory, ranging between about €50 million and €150 million.
  • In Frankfurt, Fraport expects to achieve a passenger volume of between about 39 million and 46 million for the full year 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.