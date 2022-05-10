Fraport AG reports Q1 results; maintains its outlook for the current 2022 business year
May 10, 2022
- Fraport AG press release (OTCPK:FPRUF): Q1 Revenue of €539.6M (+40.2% Y/Y).
- Group EBITDA soared by 75.9 percent year-on-year to €70.7M.
- Group EBIT also improved from minus €70.2M in the first quarter of 2021 to minus €41.3M in the reporting period.
- Financial outlook: Fraport expects full-year 2022 to be clearly positive. Group revenue is projected to reach some €3 billion in fiscal year 2022. Group EBITDA is forecast to range between about €760 million and €880 million. The Group result (net profit) is also expected to be clearly in positive territory, ranging between about €50 million and €150 million.
- In Frankfurt, Fraport expects to achieve a passenger volume of between about 39 million and 46 million for the full year 2022.