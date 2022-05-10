Nova Cannabis reports Q1 results

May 10, 2022 2:22 AM ETNova Cannabis Inc. (NVACF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nova Cannabis press release (OTCQB:NVACF): Q1 recorded a net loss of C$3.5 million compared to a C$2.2 million net loss in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of C$49.8M (+170.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin of C$9.4 million, or 19% of sales, a 95% increase from the first quarter of 2021 and an improvement as a percentage of sales from 18% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Nova now has 80 stores open, an increase of six stores since January 1, 2022.
  • Cash of C$4.9 million as at March 31, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.