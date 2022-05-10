Nova Cannabis reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 2:22 AM ETNova Cannabis Inc. (NVACF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nova Cannabis press release (OTCQB:NVACF): Q1 recorded a net loss of C$3.5 million compared to a C$2.2 million net loss in the first quarter of 2021.
- Revenue of C$49.8M (+170.7% Y/Y).
- Gross margin of C$9.4 million, or 19% of sales, a 95% increase from the first quarter of 2021 and an improvement as a percentage of sales from 18% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Nova now has 80 stores open, an increase of six stores since January 1, 2022.
- Cash of C$4.9 million as at March 31, 2022.