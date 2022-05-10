BTB Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q1 results

May 10, 2022
  • BTB Real Estate Investment Trust press release (OTC:BTBIF): Q1 recurring FFO was 10.7¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 8.9¢ per unit for the same period in 2021.
  • Recurring AFFO was 9.7¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 8.6¢ per unit for the same period in 2021.
  • Recurring FFO payout ratio was 70.2% for the quarter compared to 84.0% for the same period in 2021.
  • Recurring AFFO payout ratio was at 76.8% for the quarter compared to 87.4% for the same period in 2021
  • Revenue of $29.1M (+23.7% Y/Y).
  • BTB concluded the quarter with a cash position of $40.7M and has a total of $47.7M available on its two credit facilities.
