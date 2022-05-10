Journey Energy GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $45.86M; updated 2022 guidance

May 10, 2022 3:05 AM ETJourney Energy Inc. (JRNGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Journey Energy press release (OTCQX:JRNGF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.25.
  • Revenue of $45.86M (+94.6% Y/Y).
  • Produced 8,492 boe/d in the first quarter. (53% natural gas production; 37% crude oil; 10% NGL's).
  • Realized adjusted funds flow of $20.4 million or $0.42 per basic share and $0.36 per diluted share.
  • Reduced net debt by 55% from $85.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 to $38.5 million at March 31, 2022.
  • Updated 2022 guidance: Annual average daily sales volumes of 9,400 – 10,000 boe/d (47% crude oil and NGL) [previous 9,100 – 9,600 boe/d (47% crude oil and NGL)]; Adjusted Funds Flow per basic share of $2.00 - $2.09 (prior $1.68 - $1.78)
