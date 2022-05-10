Entourage Health reports FY results

May 10, 2022 3:16 AM ETENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. (WDDMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Entourage Health press release (OTCQX:WDDMF): FY gross margins of (-8%) improved 66% over prior year

  • Revenue of $42.27M (+43.6% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA improved by $1.8 million to -$39.8M for full year 2021 from -$41.6M for full year 2020.
  • The Company also announced preliminary unaudited first quarter 2022 total revenue of $17.4 million, which represents a direct-to-consumer and patient record increase of approximately 35% on a year-over-year basis. The Company expects to report its first quarter 2022 financial results on or before May 31, 2022.
