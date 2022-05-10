Best slumps on plans to implement ADS ratio change
May 10, 2022 4:02 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Best (NYSE:BEST) plans to change the ratio of its ADS to its Class A ordinary shares from current ADS Ratio of one ADS to one Class A ordinary shares to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to 5 Class A ordinary shares.
- For Best's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-5 reverse ADS split.
- The company expects that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about May 20, 2022.
- BEST's ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BEST".
- The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on BEST's underlying Class A ordinary shares and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the ADS Ratio change.
- As a result of the ADS Ratio change, BEST's ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally.
- Shares trading 2.58% down after-hours.