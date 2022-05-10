European markets climb as global stocks look for rebound

London +0.70%.

Germany +1.39%.

France +0.97%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.79% in early trade, with autos climbing to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The positive trade in Europe comes after regional markets fell to two-month lows on Monday as global investors fled risk assets en masse owing to fears over inflation.

Coming up in the session: Germany May ZEW survey current conditions, economic outlook at 0900 GMT and US April NFIB small business optimism index at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 3.03%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.07%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 1.91%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.95%; CAC +1.25%; DAX +1.41% and EURO STOXX +1.34%.