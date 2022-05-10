Li Auto Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.51B beats by $70M; issues Q2 guidance

May 10, 2022 5:05 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Li Auto press release (NASDAQ:LI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.51B (+167.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Quarterly deliveries reached 31,716 vehicles.
  • Gross margin was 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 17.3% in the first quarter of 2021 and 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Vehicle sales were $1.47 billion in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 168.7% from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Vehicle margin was 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 16.9% in the first quarter of 2021 and 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • In April 2022, the company delivered 4,167 Li ONEs.
  • As of April 30, 2022, the Company had 225 retail stores covering 106 cities, in addition to 292 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 211 cities.

  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects: Deliveries of vehicles to be between 21,000 and 24,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 19.5% to 36.6% from the second quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues to be between $972.3 million- $1.11 billion vs. consensus of $1.75B, representing an increase of 22.3% to 39.8% from the second quarter of 2021.

