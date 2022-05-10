Vertex Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $40.22M; introduced full-year 2022 and 2023 financial guidance
May 10, 2022 5:12 AM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vertex Energy press release (NASDAQ:VTNR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $40.22M (+60.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted net income of $7.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million y/y.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million, an increase of 86% y/y.
- For the full-year 2022, Vertex currently anticipates: Gross Profit in a range of $440 million to $460 million; adjusted Net Income in a range of $235 million to $255 million; adjusted EBITDA in a range of $340 million to $360 million; and adjusted Free Cash Flow in a range of $150 million to $175 million.
-
For the full-year 2023, Vertex currently anticipates: Gross Profit in a range of $530 million to $550 million; adjusted Net Income in a range of $250 million to $270 million; adjusted EBITDA in a range of $425 million to $450 million; and adjusted Free Cash Flow in a range of $260 million to $280 million.