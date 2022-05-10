The Federal Reserve painted a somewhat concerning picture of the global financial system in its latest semi-annual Financial Stability Report, citing particular examples that may warrant further attention. Surging inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine have been supplanting the coronavirus pandemic, while a quick monetary policy tightening cycle may result in lower economic output and raise borrowing costs. In turn, that could lead to job losses, unsustainable debt levels for businesses and impact the housing market via higher mortgage rates.

Quote: "While the recent deterioration in liquidity has not been as extreme as in some past episodes, the risk of a sudden significant deterioration appears higher than normal," the U.S. central bank said in the report, which is published each May and November. "Further adverse surprises in inflation and interest rates, particularly if accompanied by a decline in economic activity, could negatively affect the financial system."

Besides broad economic issues, the Financial Stability Report also looks at trends in trading and investing. "A sharp rise in interest rates could lead to higher volatility, stresses to market liquidity, and a large correction in prices of risky assets, potentially causing losses at a range of financial intermediaries. Declining depth at times of rising uncertainty and volatility could result in a negative feedback loop, as lower liquidity in turn may cause prices to be more volatile." That could be particularly worrisome with the share of U.S. household wealth that comes from directly or indirectly held stocks hitting a record 41.9% through the end of 2021, more than double where it was 30 years ago.

Coming up: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to brief lawmakers on the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council. "There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic [and] Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty," she said in prepared remarks. "The U.S. financial system has continued to function in an orderly manner, though valuations of some assets remain high compared with historical values."