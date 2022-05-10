Ball launches $300M in accelerated stock repurchase
May 10, 2022 5:25 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced an agreement to repurchase ~$300M of its outstanding common stock in a privately negotiated, accelerated stock repurchase transaction with Mizuho Markets Americas.
- It was completed using cash on hand and available borrowings.
- The transaction will commence today and reduce Ball's outstanding common stock by ~4.3M shares.
- Post today's transaction, ~21M shares remain available for repurchase under the existing authorization.
- As per earlier announced, the company's ticker will change to "BALL" from "BLL", effective May 10.