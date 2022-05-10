BMO Financial expands electronic trading operations to EMEA markets

May 10, 2022 5:57 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

BMO Bank of Montreal Signage

sshaw75/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) expanded its electronic trading footprint in Europe, Middle East, and Africa by launching its electronic trading services for institutions and broker-dealers outside of North America for the first time.
  • BMO acquired Clearpool Group in 2020 for accelerating the development of its electronic trading solutions for the modern market microstructure across multiple asset classes and regions.
  • Launching in the EMEA region is part of BMO's Digital First commitment to focus on speed, efficiency and scale to accelerate client loyalty and growth.
