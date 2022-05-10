Global Blockchain prices $150M IPO, trading starts today

  • Global Blockchain Acquisition (GBBKU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading today on Nasdaq under the symbol, "GBBKU".
  • Each unit consists of one share,  one right, and one redeemable warrant wherein each warrant holder is entitled to receive one-tenth of one share on business combination completion.
  • Each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters are granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about May 12.
  • Global Blockchain Acquisition plans to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.