Global Blockchain prices $150M IPO, trading starts today
May 10, 2022 6:03 AM ETGlobal Blockchain Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A, 1 Right & 1 War) (GBBKU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Global Blockchain Acquisition (GBBKU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading today on Nasdaq under the symbol, "GBBKU".
- Each unit consists of one share, one right, and one redeemable warrant wherein each warrant holder is entitled to receive one-tenth of one share on business combination completion.
- Each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters are granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
- Offer is expected to close on or about May 12.
- Global Blockchain Acquisition plans to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.