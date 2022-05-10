Patria Investments Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.06, Fee Related Earnings of $31.9M
May 10, 2022 6:05 AM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Patria Investments press release (NASDAQ:PAX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.06.
- Fee Related Earnings of $31.9M (+84.4% Y/Y).
- Alex Saigh, Patria’s CEO, said: “Patria’s results for the 1st quarter reflect excellent momentum to start the year, and resiliency amid a challenging global backdrop. Our platform secured new capital inflows of $1.5 billion across a diverse range of products, strong investment performance drove our net accrued performance fees to more than $500 million, and we are on track to deliver FRE growth of more than 50% in 2022.”